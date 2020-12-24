Devastating Irmo apartment fire caused by child playing with fireworks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An apartment fire that left 35 people homeless was caused by a child playing with fireworks, Irmo Fire Department officials confirmed.
The fire started around 1 p.m. Wednesday at the River Oaks Apartments in the 5300 block of Bush River Road. That’s near the intersection with St. Andrews Road.
While firefighters rushed to rescue six people on the second and third floors of the apartment building, a mother dropped her two small children -- a 1-month-old and 1-year-old -- from a third-story window to save them, officials said. Bystanders caught the children.
The mother then jumped from the window, severely hurting her leg. Crews rushed those three to the hospital, Irmo Fire officials said.
Officials say the fire was unintentional.
The community is coming together to help families who lost their homes in the fire. WIS is following that effort and will have more tonight on WIS News starting at 4 p.m.
