4-car crash on Charlestown Hwy leaves 1 person dead, 3 others in hospital

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A four car crash in West Columbia has left one person dead and three others in the hospital, officials confirmed.
It happened around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday on US Hwy 321 (Charleston Highway) near the State Farmers Market. That’s just south of the I-77/I-26 interchange.
Officials say the driver of a van going south on the highway ran into the back of a Dodge Charger.
The impact of the crash caused the Charger to go into oncoming traffic -- where it hit a Honda CR-V going in the other direction head-on.
The CR-V then went airborne and landed on top of a Chevrolet Suburban that was also traveling north on the highway, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
Sadly, the driver of the CR-V died at the scene. That person has not yet been identified.
The driver of the Charger was rushed to the hospital with injuries that are life threatening, officials said.
Crews took drivers of the other two vehicles to the hospital, as well. The driver of the van suffered only minor injuries, while the condition of the person in the Suburban was not shared.
Officials said everyone involved in the crash had on a seatbelt at the time. They did not mention any passengers.
The crash is under investigation by SCHP.
