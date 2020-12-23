Winnsboro man wanted in connection with shooting on Old Chester Rd

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to help locate a Winnsboro man wanted in connection with a shooting incident.
Jacob Trimayne Anderson, 27, is facing attempted murder charges.
Officials say Anderson is believed to be involved in a shooting incident that occurred on Old Chester Road last weekend.
Anyone with information about Anderson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.