SCHP: One killed in two-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle collision that killed one person and injured another.
The accident occurred on December 23rd shortly before 3 p.m.
Officials say a Dodge pickup truck and a Ford pickup truck were traveling in opposite directions on HWY 201 when they sideswiped each other.
The driver of the Ford pickup was pronounced deceased. Their identity has not been released by the Coroner’s Office.
A passenger in the Ford pickup truck was transported from the scene to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
The driver of the Dodge pickup truck was not injured
