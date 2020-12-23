RCSD: Woman wanted for purchasing $2600 worth of stuff with stolen credit card

RCSD: Woman wanted for purchasing $2600 worth of stuff with stolen credit card
Richland County credit card fraud (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff | December 23, 2020 at 3:20 PM EST - Updated December 23 at 3:21 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a woman who used a stolen credit card.

Deputies say the woman purchased $2600 in gift cards and other items.

The card was stolen on December 13 from a wallet in a woman’s purse while she shopped at Food Lion on Broad River Road.

Just before 3:00 p.m. that same day, surveillance video caught the woman using the stolen card at a Walmart on Ballentine.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.