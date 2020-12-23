‘Peeping Tom’ arrested, accused of series of obscene acts near UNC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a man accused of a series of “Peeping Tom” and indecent exposure incidents that go back to as early as March 2019.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say 27-year-old Messiah Santario Mazyck was taken into custody and has been charged with two counts of felony dissemination of obscenity, three counts of public masturbation and two counts of secret peeping.
CMPD Capt. Joel McNelly says many more charges could be added.
McNelly says there have been six separate cases where the suspect is accused of exposing himself. sHe also said there may be many more victims in this case.
McNelly said victims have come forward to help identify Mazyck, who is accused of exposing himself, sending obscene photos to people and walking into apartments to engage in lewd activities near UNC Charlotte.
“We have been investigating a series of seemingly related peeping tom and indecent exposure vases cases in the University area,” McNelly said.
McNelly says there have been two or more cases where a person walked into an unlocked door of an apartment and engaged in obscene activity. There have also been cases where the man would airdrop obscene photos to victims.
“We’ve really had some fantastic witnesses and victims who have been super cooperative and have really helped us out with solving this,” McNelly said. “This is something that is obviously concerning to the community.”
Police say they are investigating obscene activity at these places near campus: University Village Apartments, Ashford Green Apartments, 49 North Apartments, The Mill, Mallard Glen and The Villas at Mallard Creek
Anyone with information on these cases, or has been a victim, is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600.
“Obviously, this is very disturbing to victims,” McNelly said. “As of right now, we don’t have any reports of this escalating to sexual assault. Obviously, people feel very violated when they see something like this and very violated if someone walks into their hours and expose themselves.”
