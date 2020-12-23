N.C. Supreme Court to remove portrait of chief justice from 1800s who owned slaves, defended slavery

“Calls for his legacy to be re-examined and for the removal of the prominent, larger-than-life portrait from the Supreme Court’s courtroom often cite Ruffin’s most notorious opinion, State v. Mann. In that case, in which an enslaved woman had been shot in the back after fleeing a brutal whipping, Ruffin rejected the notion that a slave owner could be guilty of assault or battery of an enslaved person, writing, “The power of the master must be absolute to render the submission of the slave perfect... This discipline belongs to the state of slavery.’” a press release from the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts read.