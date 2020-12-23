Lexington Two returns to remote learning first week after Winter Break

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Two School District has announced it will be returning to remote learning for all in-person students during the first week back from Winter Break.
Classes from Monday, January 4, through Friday, January 8, will be virtual for all pre-K-12 in-person students. Students enrolled in the full-time Lexington Two Virtual Academy will not be affected.
Students expected to transition to new instructional models on January 4, based on family requests last fall, will still make the change.
Students moving from the Virtual Academy to face-to-face instruction will have remote learning for the week with their anticipated January 4 teacher(s), while those moving from face-to-face instruction to the Virtual Academy will be part of the Virtual Academy with their anticipated January 4 teacher(s).
There will so be no athletics, clubs, activities and/or events held on school grounds for the week of January 4 through January 8.
District officials hope the week of remote learning will slow the exposure of students and staff to COVID-19. They say the goal is to return to a safe learning environment.
Free student meals will be offered for curbside pickup during the remote learning week, but they must be reserved in advance through PayPams.com.
