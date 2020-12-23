3 in hospital after fire at Irmo apartment building

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - An apartment fire in Irmo has sent three people to the hospital, officials confirmed.
It started around 1 p.m. Wednesday at the River Oaks Apartments in the 5300 block of Bush River Road. That’s near the intersection with St. Andrews Road.
Three people were able to escape the fire before crews arrived and they were all rushed to the hospital, Irmo Fire Capt. Mike Sonefeld said.
It’s not yet clear how badly those people were hurt.
The fire is not yet under control and firefighters are still working to clear the building as of 2 p.m., officials said.
Sonefeld said The Red Cross will help people who are displaced by the fire.
This story will be updated.
