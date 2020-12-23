FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, gusty winds and a storm chance Thursday, much colder weather for Christmas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Here comes our big cold front! It brings a 100% chance of rain with gusty winds and the potential for severe weather too.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
- A few spotty showers overnight tonight with temps in the low 50s.
- Thursday is an Alert Day. A cold front will bring rainy, windy conditions to the Midlands. Some of the rain could be heavy a times. A few thunderstorms are also possible. Rain chances are 100%.
- It will be cold and breezy for Christmas Day but it will be dry. We’ll see mostly sunny skies. Morning temperatures will be near 30. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
- Sunshine for the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s on Saturday and the lower 50s for Sunday.
Our cold front arrives for Christmas Eve. Out ahead of it we have a surge of warm air that will bring temperatures up to 67 by the afternoon. With that warm air comes a 100% chance of rain, some heavy at times. Around 0.75-1.5″ is possible. Winds will be strong with gusts around 25-35mph. The threat of severe storms exists as well. We have turning of the winds aloft and just enough instability to warrant a marginal risk of severe weather with the possibility of a tornado (mainly east of Columbia in the Pee Dee region). So be sky aware, as we have issued an Alert Day for Thursday for all of this inclement weather during a heavy travel time.
So we’ve talked about the warm surge of air ahead of the cold front, now, let’s talk about the cold surge behind it. Temps plummet and skies clear as cold dense air pushes into the region. Lows are down to 30 and highs on Christmas Day only get up to 41. Expect plenty of sunshine with gusty winds (Gusts up to 25mph).
High pressure controls our weather Saturday and we have the winds calm down a bit. With a clear sky and calm winds expect lows to be in the low 20s Saturday morning. And expect upper 40s by the afternoon under sunny skies.
Sunday is a bit warmer with lows in the upper 20s and highs reaching the mid 50s. There’s a 20% chance of showers Monday as a weak cold front arrives. Expect mid 30s in the morning and upper 50s by the afternoon.
- Tonight: A few spotty showers with temps falling into the low 50s. (30%) Rain chance.
- Alert Day Thursday (Christmas Eve): Rainy & windy (100%). A few storms too. Highs in the upper 60s.
- Christmas Day: Sunny skies but cold and breezy with temps in the upper 30s to low 40s.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 40s.
- Sunday: Sun & clouds. Cool with highs in the mid 50s.
- Monday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.