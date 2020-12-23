FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, gusty winds and a storm chance Thursday, much colder weather for Christmas

Our cold front arrives for Christmas Eve. Out ahead of it we have a surge of warm air that will bring temperatures up to 67 by the afternoon. With that warm air comes a 100% chance of rain, some heavy at times. Around 0.75-1.5″ is possible. Winds will be strong with gusts around 25-35mph. The threat of severe storms exists as well. We have turning of the winds aloft and just enough instability to warrant a marginal risk of severe weather with the possibility of a tornado (mainly east of Columbia in the Pee Dee region). So be sky aware, as we have issued an Alert Day for Thursday for all of this inclement weather during a heavy travel time.