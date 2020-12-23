Driver with gunshot wound crashes into Columbia building before dying, deputies say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man with a gunshot wound who was driving a car crashed into a building before being rushed to the hospital, where he died, officials said.
The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Broad River Road, just south of Bush River Road, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.
When emergency crews arrived, the driver of the car was not responsive. EMTs discovered the man had been shot in the upper body.
Crews rushed him to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead, deputies said.
The victim has not yet been identified.
His death has been ruled a homicide, investigators said.
Anyone who knows something about this crime should submit a tip at crimesc.com.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.