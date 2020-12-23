Deputies search for 3 men accused of selling stolen property

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate three men who are believed to have sold property taken during a burglary last week.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said deputies are searching for Corey Calloway, 24; Davonta Charley, 19; and Byron Cook, 33; all of Orangeburg.
Warrants have been obtained against each of the subjects for criminal conspiracy and receiving stolen goods.
“We have identified these individuals as being in possession of several items that were taken,” Ravenell said. “If you know where they are, we urge you to contact us immediately.”
The charges are in connection with a burglary of a Willington Lakes apartment in which an estimated $100,000 in jewelry was reported taken.
Ravenell said investigators have thus far recovered about $68,000 worth of the jewelry.
On Dec. 16, the apartment residents called deputies when they discovered the items had been stolen after someone had forced entry into their home.
If anyone has any information on the burglary or the whereabouts of the three subjects, you are urged to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550. You may also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, by using the P3 Tips app or by visiting their website at CrimeSC.com and clicking the “Submit a Tip” button.
