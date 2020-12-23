Deputies arrest Berkeley County man accused of threatening judge

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a Berkeley County man who is accused of threatening a judge was taken into custody Wednesday.
Altony Brooks, 35, of St. Stephen, is charged with threatening the life, person or family of a public official, sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said.
The charge stems from an Oct. 16 incident in which Brooks called the office of a judge to object to ruling made against him, Walker said.
Brooks then allegedly used racial slurs while threatening to “bring all his friends,” which he said number from 100 to 1,000 “to take care of the victim in any possible way,” according to the incident report.
“For some reason, this individual thought it a good idea to threaten a sitting circuit court judge,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “He’s going to get some serious time to think about this.”
Berkeley County deputies and agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division took Brooks into custody at a Berkeley County home Wednesday morning.
Brooks faces five years and/or a $5,000 fine, Walker said.
