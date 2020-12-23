COVID treatment Gov. McMaster received is publicly available but a ‘limited resource’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is set to receive the same antibody treatment President Donald Trump was given after testing positive for COVID-19.
In a release, officials described the treatment as a preventative outpatient procedure for people with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms. The release also said the treatment is “readily available to the general public upon a physician’s order.”
But while it is available for people who seek care at one of the medical facilities that offer it around the state, one Department of Health and Environmental Control official called the treatment a “limited resource.”
“Monoclonal antibodies are a scare resource, there are not enough manufactured to go around, to meet the demand,” assistant State Epidemiologist Dr. Jane Kelly said. “However, every week hospitals around the state receive a new allocation.”
Kelly said these antibodies are made in an animal that is infected with COVID-19. She explained the antibodies made to fight COVID-19 are then cloned and those cloned antibodies are given to patients.
“You can receive an IV treatment with something called monoclonal antibodies. These are antibodies that have been made and that will help kick start your immune system,” Kelly explained. “So while you are waiting for your antibodies to kick in, you can get an infusion of those antibodies done at a hospital near you.”
She added there are “several sites around the state that do monoclonal antibodies.”
Kelly said this should not be confused with a vaccine or convalescent serum treatment.
She explained a vaccine prompts the patient’s body to develop its own antibody response, rather than utilize the antibodies from another source.
Kelly also said monoclonal antibodies are more effective than utilizing the plasma of someone who recovered from COVID-19 because monoclonal antibodies are “purer.”
“Unfortunately, for COVID-19, the convalescent serum results were not great,” she said. “But remember it’s a mixed bag of serum. There are a bunch of other antibodies in there so it’s not as specific.”
Kelly said while these COVID treatments are sometimes hard to come by, all patients should ask their doctor if they’re available and if one of these treatments is right for them.
