17-year-old killed in shooting, another teen hurt, RCSD confirms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One teen was killed and another was hurt in a shooting in Columbia on Monday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.
It happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 200 block of Shagbark Avenue. That’s off Padgett Road near Lower Richland Boulevard, just north of Garners Ferry.
Deputies found a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound at the scene.
Crews rushed him to the hospital, but officials have not shared his condition.
Deputies were later notified of a 17-year-old dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Sadly, that teen died.
He has not yet been identified.
Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident.
Anyone with information about the crime should contact Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.