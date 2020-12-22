8-year-old boy dies from BB gun pellet after accidental shooting in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An 8-year-old boy has died from a BB gun pellet after an accidental shooting in Alexander County.
The incident happened on Dec. 20 at a home in the Stony Point community of Alexander County.
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and Alexander County EMS was dispatched to a home for a child that was shot by a BB gun.
When deputies arrived, they discovered that an 8-year-old child was struck in the chest with a single shot from a BB or Pellet gun.
The child was taken to Iredell Memorial Hospital. The child was evaluated at Iredell and was taken to Brenner’s Children’s hospital in Winston Salem.
During transport the child went into cardiac arrest and was diverted to Davey Medical Center. The child tragically died from his injuries at Davey Medical Center.
The initial findings from the investigations appears to indicate that the injury was accidental.
Deputies say the accidental shooting happened when two children, age 8 and age 7, were shooting a BB gun and a Pellet rifle at targets near the family home.
The investigation is continuing. There is no other information at this time.
