UPDATE: CDC ban on evictions to be extended in new relief bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The latest relief bill, now awaiting the president’s signature, includes some much needed rental relief and extends the ban on evictions for another month.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Eviction Moratorium was initially set to expire December 31, 2020.
With the new relief bill, expected to soon be signed into law, the suspension on evictions will be extended through January 31, 2021.
According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, more than 14 million Americans – or one in five adult renters – say they’re behind on rent.
This latest relief bill also includes a $25 billion dollar rental assistance program. That money would be given to state and local governments to help people with past due and upcoming rent payments, as well as utilities.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.