UofSC professor facing sexual harassment lawsuit no longer teaching

“The University of South Carolina takes all sexual harassment and assault allegations seriously and works to ensure just outcomes for those involved. While it is not always possible to arrive at results that please all parties, we follow a thorough and consistent policy of evaluating allegations and making timely determinations based on all available evidence and due process in accordance with regulations and statute. Because these cases are often complex and emotionally difficult, we offer a wide range of assistance and advocacy to faculty, staff and students who may have experienced harassment or bullying. We also offer ongoing education to all employees, including mandatory Title IX training.