UofSC professor facing sexual harassment lawsuit no longer teaching

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A professor with the University of South Carolina is facing multiple lawsuits accusing him of sexual harassment will longer be teaching.
“Professor David Voros will not teach classes at the University of South Carolina this spring. He will instead be assigned to other duties outside of the classroom until further notice,” UofSC spokesperson Jeff Stensland said.
Voros is facing lawsuits from two women who taught at the school of visual art and design.
The women claim the professor sexually harassed them and stalked them
In a statement regarding the incident, the University stated:
“The University of South Carolina takes all sexual harassment and assault allegations seriously and works to ensure just outcomes for those involved. While it is not always possible to arrive at results that please all parties, we follow a thorough and consistent policy of evaluating allegations and making timely determinations based on all available evidence and due process in accordance with regulations and statute. Because these cases are often complex and emotionally difficult, we offer a wide range of assistance and advocacy to faculty, staff and students who may have experienced harassment or bullying. We also offer ongoing education to all employees, including mandatory Title IX training.
As an organization, we strive for continuous improvement. President Bob Caslen has previously directed the university to conduct a comprehensive review of our reporting processes, victim advocacy and student/employee education related to Title IX issues in order to reinforce a culture that does not tolerate or excuse demeaning or discriminatory behavior. Caslen previously served as co-chair of NCAA’s Commission to Combat Campus Sexual Violence on College Campuses while he was superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. We also have consulted with national experts on best practices within both higher education and the corporate workplace to strengthen civility and mutual respect within our university community.
As stated in the Carolinian Creed, our commitment is to demonstrate concern for others, their feelings, and their need for the conditions which support their work and development.”
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.