Spartanburg man beats woman with liquor bottle, sets her on fire, deputies say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - An Upstate man has been arrested more than two weeks after he beat his girlfriend with a liquor bottle and set her on fire, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Larry Dean Brown, Jr., 28, of Spartanburg is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and arson, warrants showed.
Lt. Kevin Bobo said the investigation began Dec. 16 when the brother of the woman called deputies and told them about the attack, which happened on Dec. 6.
The brother told investigators that Brown beat the woman with a liquor bottle, then poured gasoline on her and set her on fire, Bobo said.
The woman was able to put the fire out by jumping into a bathtub and then drove herself to the hospital, according to Bobo.
The attack happened in the master bedroom of the home the two shared, warrants showed.
Because of the severity of her injuries, the woman wasn’t able to give emergency room personnel any specific details about the attack as they treated her and then transferred her to the Augusta Burn Center.
The woman suffered severe burns and permanent damage to her face, head, and neck, according to warrants.
A Spartanburg County investigator talked to the woman over the phone and also enlisted the help of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office to take a detailed statement from the woman and photograph her injuries, Bobo said.
Based on that information, the investigator executed a search warrant at the couple’s home on Dec. 17 and collected evidence that further corroborated the woman’s statement, Bobo said.
The findings were presented to a magistrate who issued warrants for Brown’s arrest.
Brown turned himself into the sheriff’s office Sunday, according to Bobo.
He appeared before a magistrate Monday afternoon, where a magistrate deferred the setting of his bond to a circuit court judge.
The woman is expected to survive her injuries but has experienced permanent scarring and faces a long road to some semblance of recovery, Bobo said.
