SC has vaccinated nearly 20,000 people against COVID-19 so far

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In the first week of COVID-19 vaccination across South Carolina, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says nearly 20,000 people have received vaccine.
The state got a total of 42,900 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in its first allocation and more shots are happening each day, DHEC said.
Officials say South Carolina will get another 30,225 doses of the Pfizer vaccine during the week of Dec. 21.
The vaccine requires two doses. For each person who has received their first dose, the federal government has set aside a second dose to be delivered to the state at a later time, DHEC explained. People are supposed to wait 21 days before getting the booster shot.
Those getting vaccinated now fall under Phase 1A of the state’s vaccination plan. They include:
- Persons performing direct medical care to suspected and/or confirmed COVID-19 patients: medical house staff (i.e., interns, residents, fellows), nurses, nurse’s aides, physical therapists (PT), physicians, physician assistants, respiratory therapists (RT), speech pathologists providing swallowing assessments during a patient’s infectious period, students (medical, nursing, PT, RT)
- Ancillary staff directly interacting with suspected and/or confirmed COVID-19 patients: laboratory personnel handing potentially infectious specimens, phlebotomists, and radiology technicians
- Emergency room staff in the above categories who provide direct patient care who are at high risk of exposure to undiagnosed, suspected and/or confirmed COVID-19 patients
- Paid and volunteer medical first responders (EMS, fire department, and law enforcement personnel who provide emergency medical services) and hospital transport personnel in direct contact with suspected and/or confirmed COVID-19 patients
- Persons providing direct medical care in correctional facilities
- Persons providing direct medical care in dialysis and infusion centers
- Workers in outpatient medical settings frequently treating persons with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infection
- Workers in settings where monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 infusions are given
- Home health and Hospice workers
- Public health nurses/personnel visiting facilities w/possible COVID-19 cases
- Autopsy room staff, coroners, embalmers, and funeral home staff at risk of exposure to bodily fluids
DHEC says any and all doses of the Moderna vaccine given to South Carolina will go directly to the federal program to vaccinate staff and residents of long-term care facilities.
That program, run by the CDC and not DHEC, will be carried out by CVS and Walgreens. Officials expect those vaccinations will begin Dec. 28.
State officials believe South Carolina will receive between 200,000 and 300,000 doses of vaccine by the year’s end.
To get more information from DHEC, visit scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.
