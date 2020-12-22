SC governor tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster has tested positive for COVID-19 days after his wife received the same diagnosis, the governor’s office confirmed Tuesday.
South Carolina’s governor has been self-quarantining and undergoing routine testing since Peggy McMaster tested positive Dec. 17. His positive test came back late Monday evening.
Gov. McMaster is experiencing “mild symptoms with a cough and slight fatigue,” officials said. The first lady remains asymptomatic.
“Peggy and I urge everyone to be extra careful during the Christmas holiday season,” Gov. McMaster said. “This virus spreads very easily.”
Gov. McMaster will receive Monoclonal Antibody treatment on Tuesday based on advice from his personal doctor, the governor’s office said. He will also isolate for 10 days.
The governor’s office said this antibody treatment is an outpatient procedure that is “readily available to the general public upon a physician’s order.”
Gov. McMaster is still working from the Governor’s Residence during his illness at this time.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said there are no “close contacts” who were exposed to the governor because he followed guidelines when the first lady first tested positive.
DHEC said it is impossible to determine when or how the governor or first lady contracted COVID-19.
