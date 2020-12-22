Oconee Co. Emergency Services employees find body of man ‘dumped down embankment,’ coroner says

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - Oconee County Emergency Services employees walking along a country road found the body of a man Monday, according to the coroner’s office.
The body was found on Wigington Highway, in Mountain Rest, near the South Carolina/North Carolina state line, Coroner Karl Addis said.
Jimmy Watt, with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, said the body was found just after 12:30 p.m. near the area of Wigington Road at Highway 107 and the Whitewater Falls overlook.
Emergency Services personnel were assisting with traffic control along the highway due to a disabled truck that was moving equipment for Duke Energy, Addis said.
The deceased upon discovery was in a state of decomposition.
Addis has not yet identified the body.
“Based on observations at the scene, this death occurred somewhere else,” Addis said in a release. “His body was concealed and dumped down an embankment adjacent to the roadway.”
Addis said an autopsy will be ordered to determine the cause of death.
This death investigation is considered a homicide, Addis said.
The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
