Money Matters: Basics of Index Annuities

“... you’re locking your money up for a set term and typically index annuities are on the longer side. Most of these annuities lock up your money for 5 to 10+ years so you have to be prepared to have other money to cover your expenses. The other thing we see is that these index annuities, while they do average out a decent return, it can be really choppy. You might have 0% one year followed by 8%. It’s usually not the best place to go for static income. The last reason is we see a lot of people sell these as a market alternative and they’re not. While their interest is based on the stock market, these are more of a replacement for your safe money in your retirement portfolio.”