Loved ones mourning after pregnant N.C. woman killed days before due date

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) - A family is mourning after a 34-year-old pregnant woman was killed in Fayetteville on Sunday night.
Police said she was shot and killed by her husband, Keith Lewis.
Family members said Sarah Lewis was due to have her fourth baby girl on Christmas. She planned on naming her unborn child Isabella.
“It’s a complete shock. It’s like a horror movie,” described Tammy De Mirza, Sarah Lewis’ aunt.
“She had a smile that would light up the room, I can’t explain it. She was vivacious and fun and lighthearted and easygoing and really head and heart to be of service,” she added.
Family said Sarah Lewis was in the military until she had her first child and become a paramedic. Her second husband was Staff Sgt. Keith Lewis, who was a member of the Army Special Operations Command stationed at Fort Bragg.
They had a daughter, Callie, who is 3, in addition to the baby on the way.
Instead of joy this holiday season, Sarah Lewis’ family said they feel only deep sorrow.
“I love her, and I refuse [for] the memory of her to be a victim. I’m not going to let her death be in vain,” said De Mirza.
Sarah Lewis and her unborn child were killed in a shooting at their home on Willow Street in Fayetteville on Sunday.
Investigators said they believed she was gunned down before Keith Lewis turned the gun on himself.
“This guy had PTSD. This happened two-and-a-half years ago, the exact same scenario,” said De Mirza. “From what I understand, he drank, and when he drank, he lost it.”
De Mirza said she had no idea what was going on in that house until now.
“It wasn’t just the loss of Sarah but of a baby that’s fully formed and due in three days, and on top of that, I’m finding out she’s been in a relationship with years of abuse,” she said. “You feel guilty. What would you have done? Could I have stopped it in some way?”
De Mirza said Keith Lewis threatened Sarah Lewis’ life multiple times.
Despite the loss of her niece and her unborn child, De Mirza said she forgives the man who took them away.
“He was obviously very troubled, and there is nothing in my heart but forgiveness,” she added.
De Mirza said she hoped her niece’s death is a message to others dealing with domestic abuse to take it seriously and get help.
She added that more needs to be done in Fayetteville and across the country to help those with PTSD.
