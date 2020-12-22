Louisiana woman loses both parents to COVID-19, pneumonia days apart

“My dad on the other hand, once my mom passed away on Thanksgiving, he did not want to be put on a ventilator. He was changed to a DNR, because he did not want to live without her. And so he gave up at that point, just didn’t want to fight, didn’t want to live. Told me every day, that he was ready to go. But he progressively, because of the virus got worse,” said Mandy.