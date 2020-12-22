Kershaw Co. officials investigating mail theft in Elgin neighborhood

Kershaw Co. officials investigating mail theft in Elgin neighborhood
Vehicle believed to be involved in mail theft that occurred in Kershaw County (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff | December 22, 2020 at 4:08 PM EST - Updated December 22 at 4:08 PM

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects in connection with the theft of mail from an Elgin neighborhood.

Officials say they received reports of mail stolen from a mailbox earlier today.

Surveillance video captured a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact investigators by phone at 803-425-1512 or by email at investigativetips@kershaw.sc.gov.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.