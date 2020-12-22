Kershaw Co. officials investigating mail theft in Elgin neighborhood

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects in connection with the theft of mail from an Elgin neighborhood.
Officials say they received reports of mail stolen from a mailbox earlier today.
Surveillance video captured a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact investigators by phone at 803-425-1512 or by email at investigativetips@kershaw.sc.gov.
