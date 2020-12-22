Gamecocks no longer playing in Gasparilla Bowl

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TheBigSpur) - TheBigSpur has learned that South Carolina will not play in the Gasparilla Bowl on Saturday against UAB.
A source close to the program told TheBigSpur on Tuesday morning there was a players only meeting before athletics director Ray Tanner met with the team at 12:30. After the team meetings began, the source confirmed the Gamecocks are not playing this weekend.
JC Shurburtt reported Tuesday morning that a member of South Carolina’s staff has tested positive for COVID-19. Due to contact tracing, most of the coaching staff is currently in quarantine.
The team was already low on available scholarship players, as a result of injuries and opt-outs. Interim head coach Mike Bobo, the only current staff member not in quarantine, said “51 or 52” scholarship players practiced on Sunday evening. The team was scheduled to practice again on Monday, but that was canceled, because of a COVID positive test on the coaching staff.
TheBigSpur was also told on Tuesday that some players on the team did not want to play Saturday.
The Gamecocks (2-8) were able to make it through their 10-game, all-SEC regular season without any interruptions. The Gasparilla Bowl, played in Tampa, Fla., was set to be played on Saturday, Dec. 26 at noon on ABC. The Blazers (6-3) are Conference USA champions.
As South Carolina becomes the second SEC team to receive a bowl invite on Sunday afternoon and back out early in the week. Tennessee was forced to back out of the Armed Forces Bowl on Monday due to an outbreak on the team, which included a positive a test for head coach Jeremy Pruitt.
The next Gamecocks football game is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11. Shane Beamer, who finished his work at Oklahoma with a Big 12 Championship, will begin his first season as head coach. Beamer is currently in Columbia, to conduct in-person interviews with players about next season.
