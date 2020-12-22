FIRST ALERT: Get ready heavy rain, storms & gusty winds Thursday, then much colder weather for Christmas Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! We’re tracking heavy rain, storms and gusty winds for Christmas Eve. Then, it gets much colder.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies in the Midlands. It will be cold with overnight temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
· We’ll see increasing clouds Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower 60s.
· Thursday is an Alert Day. A cold front will bring rainy, windy conditions to the Midlands. Some of the rain could be heavy. A few thunderstorms are also possible. Rain chances are around 90%.
· It will be cold and breezy on Christmas Day but dry. We’ll see mostly sunny skies. Morning temperatures will be in the lower 30s. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
· We’ll see sunshine for your weekend. Highs will be in the mid 40s on Saturday and the lower 50s for Sunday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, expect mostly clear skies. It will be cold in the Midlands, with overnight temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
For Wednesday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies as high pressure continues to control our weather. Still, it will be dry with high temperatures in the low 60s.
Heads up! Thursday (Christmas Eve) is an Alert Day!
A cold front will move in from the west. The front will bring a good chance of rain to the area. Some of the rain will be steady and heavy, especially as we move through the afternoon and early evening, so be careful on the roads. We could also see a few isolated thunderstorms that could be strong. Rain chances are around 80%.
Winds will also be gusty, Thursday gusting to around 30-35 mph or higher, so hold onto your hats.
We could see about .5-1″ of rain Thursday. Turn around, don’t drown. Some localized flooding is possible.
Behind this front, our temperatures will plunge. At this time, we’re expecting the rain to move out before the temperatures begin dropping.
Morning temperatures Christmas Day will be in the lower 30s. Highs will only reach the mid 40s. We’ll see dry weather for Christmas Day under mostly sunny skies. It will also be breezy, so keep that in mind.
We’ll see even colder weather by Saturday morning in the low to mid 20s. Highs will be in the mid 40s. By Sunday, highs will climb int0 the lower 50s.
A few showers are possible Monday. Rain chances are around 30%.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cold. Lows in the low to mid 30s.
Wednesday: Sun & Clouds. Mild. Highs in the low 60s.
Alert Day Thursday (Christmas Eve): Mostly Cloudy. Rainy & Windy (90%). Some storms could be strong. Highs in the upper 60s.
Christmas Day: Sunny Skies. Cold & Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Cold. Highs in the mid 40s.
Sunday: Sun & Clouds. Cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny & Cool. Highs in the low 50s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.