COVID relief bill includes $7 billion to expand broadband access, Clyburn hopes for more

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Included in the $900 billion-dollar COVID relief package passed by Congress is $7 billion towards expanding access to reliable internet. The bill provides aid to an issue South Carolina lawmakers from both parties have been calling on Congress to address.
Congressman Jim Clyburn (D-SC) said he has been focused on the issue for years, but as people rely more on the internet for their education and health the need for federal action has only increased.
“There is a breakthrough right now, and I really believe that COVID-19 has been a big incentive for people to now begin to see what I’ve been trying to say. And that is, we cannot have effective delivery of health care without broadband. We cannot have the kind of educational experiences that our children need without broadband,” the U.S House Whip said. “I just think broadband is going to be to the 21st century what electricity was to the 20th century,” he added.
He said the bill doesn’t include as much assistance for people in rural communities as he had wanted but thinks this is a good starting point.
The bill includes $3.2 billion for a program that will give low-income individuals and people who lost their jobs because of the pandemic an extra $50 a month to pay for broadband. It also includes $1.9 billion to replace Huawei and ZTE equipment, companies the FCC has designated a national security threat, with more secure networks. $300 million for grant programs that will help people without reliable broadband in rural areas. It also includes $65 million to improve broadband coverage maps to make it easier for officials and communities to know where service is lacking. It also includes $250 million to improve federal telehealth programs.
In a news release, Clyburn’s team also noted the spending bill designates $730 billion in funding to the U.S. Department of Agriculture specifically for broadband access.
“It would seem to me as we lurch through a trillion-dollar program here, two trillion-dollar program there that we will make this kind of investment…If we make this $100 billion investment and put it in every home it will solve so many of our problems trying to educate our children and provide healthcare to our citizens,” Clyburn said.
Clyburn said private relationships are with lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are sometimes necessary to bring bills like this to fruition.
He said at one point his relationship with Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi helped keep broadband expansion in this bill.
“Nancy Pelosi called me and told me that we were a problem with the broadband stuff and that the problem was coming from Senator Wicker. I had the relationship. So, I got on the phone with Senator Wicker and worked it out. record up. They get down to the set of what I wanted. But I got enough of what I wanted to be comfortable that we can build upon it,” Clyburn recounted.
The Congressman hopes to continue working on this issue and others once President-Elect Joe Biden takes office.
Clyburn said this bill is not a stimulus program, but a relief bill. He said he hopes to stimulate the economy with another bill when measures in this one run out in the spring.
Until then, he plans to continue fighting for more ways to get every South Carolinian up to speed and online.
“I am going to be squeaky when it comes to this and I’m going to get some grease to solve the problem,” he said.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.