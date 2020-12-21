Water main break disrupts service to dozens of Columbia residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Roughly 100 Columbia residents are under a boil water advisory Monday after some told WIS they did not have running water for more than 24 hours.
Columbia Water says residents on Windsor Lake Boulevard in the Parliament Lake subdivision should be boiling their water for a full minute before drinking or cooking with it.
A 12-foot water main break happened over the weekend. Crews are still working to fix it.
Columbia Water officials say a pressure spike may have caused the pipe to burst.
Some residents were not happy with the communication -- or lack thereof -- from the company.
One woman who was still without water Monday morning told WIS she had tried calling the water company but could not get through.
“I think they should let the community know exactly what’s going on with the water because that’s an essential thing you need,” Jennifer McClary said. “Especially now in the age of COVID, you gotta constantly wash your hands, and if you can’t do that, I mean, what else do you have to do? You can only use sanitizer so much. I feel safer using soap and water.”
McClary said her water came back on later in the day. But again, the area is under a boil water advisory.
Columbia Water released a statement apologizing to its customers for the inconvenience.
“Yesterday, December 20, Columbia Water experienced a 12″ water main break near Windsor Lake Blvd. and Parliament Lake Dr. The cause of the water main break has not been determined, but officials indicate that a possible pressure spike may have caused the cast iron pipe to burst.
The break caused water outages in the local area. A valve malfunction hampered repair efforts as workers had to locate another valve further up the line to isolate the incident. This prolonged the outages through the day today, Monday, December 21. A boil water and traffic advisory were issued this morning. Approximately 100 customers were impacted.
Repairs are currently being finalized and water should be returned to service this afternoon. The boil water advisory will be lifted as soon as appropriate testing can be completed. Columbia Water apologizes for the inconvenience to our customers and appreciates their patience.”
Repairs should be completed Monday, the company said.
