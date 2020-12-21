Town of Lexington extends face mask mandate for Spring

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Town of Lexington has voted to extend its face mask mandate.
City Council passed the measure with a 5-2 vote.
The mandate will extend through May 1st.
The mandate says face coverings are required to be worn by the public and employees of grocery stores, pharmacies, and “other retail establishments...where employees are required to interact with the public.”
Exemptions to the ordinance include:
- People whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face-covering
- Children under the age of 10
- Those with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask
