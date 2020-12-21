Prisma infectious disease physician skeptical of response to U.K. COVID-19 strain, but risk remains

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new strain of COVID-19 out of the U.K. is triggering an international response.
A series of countries across the world are closing their border to travelers from the U.K. over a new strain that is estimated to be 70 times more transmissible than it’s counterparts.
The English Government is reporting there is currently no evidence the strain causes any more severe illness or death than the other strains.
Dr. Helmut Albrecht, the Medical Director of Infectious Disease Research and Policy for the University of South Carolina Prisma Health said international scientists are looking at important data, but other factors could be at play.
“That this is a more spreadable virus is one explanation, but probably the most unlikely one. There’s always different viruses. There’s different epidemics, there’s different behaviors, there’s super spreader events that explain this actually a lot better than this virus becoming more infectious,” he said.
Albrecht said the international response likely won’t keep the virus from coming to America, but Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines that have been given emergency authorization should cover the strain.
“I don’t think it’s impossible, but it’s not terribly likely that we will find a variant that will weasel around our vaccine,” he said.
He said the vast majority of virus mutations act as fingerprints, changes that don’t impact the level of danger it presents to humans.
He said scientists are able to use the mutations to track where the viruses have been.
As for the way forward, he echoed the need for the public to do better.
“Everybody just needs to do a tad better. When these vaccines are widespread, they will solve this problem, but a lot more people need to get there healthy and not die before that because they wanted one meal with the family,” he said.
The United States has not yet implemented a travel ban on the U.K.
