Person of interest sought in fatal shooting of Orangeburg educator
Aloysius Green (Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Department)
By The T&D | December 21, 2020 at 6:50 PM EST - Updated December 21 at 6:50 PM

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (The T&D) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a person of interest in connection with last week’s fatal shooting of an Orangeburg educator.

“This investigation has been aggressive from the start, and has resulted in a name being developed as someone who may have knowledge of this shooting,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

“If anyone has information on his location, please call us,” he said.

Investigators are seeking 18-year-old Aloysius Green of Orangeburg, Ravenell said.

On Dec. 14, investigators were sent to a residence on Myers Road where a caller stated someone had been shot.

Investigators found 49-year-old Karl Williams lying on the floor just inside the doorway with a gunshot wound.

A witness inside the home told investigators Williams responded to a knock at the door just before 9 p.m.

Green may have information that could be important to solving this case, Ravenell said.

Williams was a parent liaison and in the computer lab at Brookdale Elementary School.

If anyone has any knowledge of the shooting or Green’s whereabouts, contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Callers using Crimestoppers are encouraged to use the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and clicking Submit a Tip.

