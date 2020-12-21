Person of interest sought in fatal shooting of Orangeburg educator

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (The T&D) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a person of interest in connection with last week’s fatal shooting of an Orangeburg educator.
“This investigation has been aggressive from the start, and has resulted in a name being developed as someone who may have knowledge of this shooting,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.
“If anyone has information on his location, please call us,” he said.
Investigators are seeking 18-year-old Aloysius Green of Orangeburg, Ravenell said.
On Dec. 14, investigators were sent to a residence on Myers Road where a caller stated someone had been shot.
Investigators found 49-year-old Karl Williams lying on the floor just inside the doorway with a gunshot wound.
A witness inside the home told investigators Williams responded to a knock at the door just before 9 p.m.
Green may have information that could be important to solving this case, Ravenell said.
Williams was a parent liaison and in the computer lab at Brookdale Elementary School.
If anyone has any knowledge of the shooting or Green’s whereabouts, contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Callers using Crimestoppers are encouraged to use the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and clicking Submit a Tip.
