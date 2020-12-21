One person exposed to rabid raccoon in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Health and Environmental Control has confirmed that one person has been exposed to a rabid raccoon in Lexington County.
The incident took place at Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia.
The person who was exposed has been referred to their healthcare provider.
The raccoon was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on December 18 and tested positive for rabies on December 19.
“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space,” Rabies Program Team Leader Terri McCollister said. “If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer or wildlife rehabilitator.”
If you believe that you or someone you know has had contact with or been potentially exposed to this or another suspect animal, please reach out to your local environmental affairs office. An exposure is defined as direct contact (such as through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, or mouth) with saliva or brain/nervous system tissue from an infected animal.
This is the 14th animal to test positive for rabies in Lexington County in 2020.
For more information visit www.scdhec.gov/rabies or www.cdc.gov/rabies.
