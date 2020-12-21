Millions set to travel for the holiday amid pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Triple A expects nearly 85 million people will travel for the holidays. While that is a significant decline from last year it still has health officials concerned about the spreading of the coronavirus, especially on planes where the ability to social distance is limited.
“It was like two seats on each row. . . and it was a full plane and everything,” said Aaliyah Gadson. “They say they sanitize and everything but you know they still have everybody sitting in each seat and it was packed.”
Gadson is flying home from a month-long visit to Texas. She says she is not worried about spreading the coronavirus.
“I am planning on getting tested,” Gadson said. “I know they say if you have the symptoms or whatever don’t go at all but I am planning on getting tested because I don’t trust that.”
Health officials say if you are traveling to get tested before you leave and when you arrive. You can find a full list of the CDC travel recommendations here.
To facilitate that the Charleston International Airport and Medical University of South Carolina will have a rapid testing clinic in the parking garage Monday through Wednesday from 1:30 to 4:30.
Jabin Vanderhorst says he doesn’t have plans to get tested. He serves in the army and says the virus is concerning, his family has been waiting for him for a long time.
“They’re going to be excited,” Vanderhorst said. “Most likely they’ll have a little party. A little welcome party.”
Still, many people have chosen to forego flying. TSA records show about a million people passed through security checkpoints across the country on Friday. A year ago that number was at around 2.6 million people.
If you must travel the CDC recommends washing your hands frequently, keeping your mask on at all times and getting a flu shot before you leave.
