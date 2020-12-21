Lexington Police searching for suspect who stole packages off front porch

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department asking for community assistance to help identify a man in connection with the recent parcel theft.
The incident took place on December 3 in a Lexington neighborhood.
Officials say a white male exited the passenger side of a silver-colored Chevrolet and stole several packages off of the front porch of a residence.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Voravudhi at (803)-358-1514.
