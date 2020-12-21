$10K reward offered for suspect in Columbia double homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The United States Marshals Service is now involved in the hunt for a suspect in a double homicide that happened outside a Columbia convenience store.
Officials say 31-year-old James Jamar Toatley shot and killed two men during an argument at the Motor City Market on Fairfield Road around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19.
Toatley is wanted on two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.
The attempted murder charges were brought because investigators said Toatley also shot at a car with two other people in it during the confrontation.
US Marshals have offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to Toatley’s arrest.
Officials say Toatley was in a fight with two men shopping at the convenience store. Those men tried to walk away and get into their car, where two others were waiting for them.
That’s when Toatley opened fire, deputies said.
Corey Smith, 41, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Curtis Dinkins, 37, was transported by EMS to Prisma Health Hospital where he later died. An autopsy revealed that both men died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.
The two others in the vehicle were not injured.
Toatley ran from the scene and remains on the loose.
Anyone who sees him should not approach him, but rather call 911. He is considered armed and dangerous, deputies said.
If someone has information about Toatley’s whereabouts, they need to contact law enforcement.
Tips may be submitted to CrimeStoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), or by visiting midlandscrimestoppers.com.
Tips may also be directly submitted to the Marshals Service using the USMS Tips app.
