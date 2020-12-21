FIRST ALERT: Tracking heavy rain, gusty winds Thursday, then much colder for Christmas Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! We’re tracking heavy rain and gusty winds for Christmas Eve. Then, it gets much colder.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies in the Midlands. It will be cold and windy with overnight temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s!
· A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect tonight through Tuesday morning. We’re expecting gusty winds.
· Bundle up for The Great Conjunction tonight!
· We’ll see sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s.
· Thursday is an Alert Day. A cold front will bring rainy, windy conditions to the Midlands. Some of the rain could be heavy. Rain chances are around 70%.
· It will be cold on Christmas Day but dry. We’ll see mostly sunny skies. Morning temperatures will be in the lower 30s. Highs will reach the mid 40s. It will also be breezy.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, expect mostly clear skies. It will be cold in the Midlands, with overnight temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. It will be windy tonight. In fact, a Lake Wind Advisory is in effect tonight through Tuesday morning.
Also, bundle up if you’re heading outside to witness The Great Conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter! It will be pretty chilly through the evening, then cold overnight.
On Tuesday, we’ll see high temperatures near 60 under mostly sunny skies.
For Wednesday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Still, it will be dry with high temperatures in the low 60s.
Heads up! Thursday is an Alert Day. Thursday is Christmas Eve.
A frontal system will move in from the west. The front will bring a good chance of rain to the area. Some of the rain will be steady and heavy, especially as we move through the afternoon and evening, so be careful on the roads. Winds will also be gusty. Rain chances are around 70%.
Behind this front, our temperatures will plunge. At this time, we’re expecting the rain to move out before the temperatures begin dropping. We’ll keep you posted to any changes. But our forecast largely looks like rain and windy weather for Christmas Eve.
Morning temperatures Christmas Day will be in the lower 30s. Highs will only reach the mid 40s. We’ll see dry weather for Christmas Day under mostly sunny skies. It will also be breezy, so keep that in mind.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cold. Lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the low 60s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the low 60s.
Alert Day Thursday (Christmas Eve): Mostly Cloudy. Rainy & Windy (70%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Christmas Day: Mostly Sunny. Cold & Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Cold. Highs in the upper 40s.
Sunday: Sun & Clouds. Cool. Highs in the low 50s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 50s.
