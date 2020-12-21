CVS to begin vaccinations of long-term care residents in SC on Dec. 28

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - CVS Health announced Monday it will begin vaccinating long-term care residents in South Carolina on Dec. 28.
Across the state, 682 long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes and assisted living homes, will get COVID-19 vaccines through CVS.
The company said it was one of two chosen by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for the task. Walgreens is the other.
CVS Pharmacy teams will visit each facility three times to make sure residents and staff get the initial dose of vaccine and the second booster shot, company officials said.
“I’m grateful for the herculean efforts of everyone involved, including our health care professionals who will be deployed throughout the country to bring peace of mind to long-term care facility residents, staff, and their loved ones,” said Larry J. Merlo, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health.
Long-term care residents are included in Phase 1A of South Carolina’s vaccine plan, as developed by the Department for Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
Vaccines began in the state for frontline medical workers, who are also in Phase 1A, on Dec. 14. See the full list of who is in which vaccine phase by clicking or tapping here.
CVS said it will start its vaccination effort with long-term care facilities, but the vaccine will be available at CVS pharmacies nationwide in 2021.
“Vaccinating one of our most vulnerable populations is the latest milestone in our multifaceted pandemic response, which includes testing more than 10 million people for the virus since March,” stated Karen S. Lynch, who will become the company’s next President and CEO on Feb. 1. “The eventual availability of COVID-19 vaccines in communities across the country will bring us one step closer to overcoming the most significant health challenge of our lifetime.”
When the time comes for the general population to get vaccinated, CVS will offer it on an appointment-only basis.
The company said it will have the capacity to administer 20 to 25 million shots per month.
