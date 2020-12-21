CPD: Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting on Elmtree Rd

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has announced the arrest of a man in connection with a fatal shooting incident on Elmtree Road.
Christopher Lovell was taken into custody by members of the US Task Force.
Officials say Lovell shot 34-year-old Avery Clinton McQueen on December 17 after an argument. McQueen later died from his injuries.
The Charleston Police Department and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office assisted CPD with the investigation.
