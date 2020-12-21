Carolina men’s basketball cancels next game, pauses activity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (The Big Spur) - South Carolina men’s basketball has canceled Wednesday’s hosting of S.C. State and has paused all team activities, the program announced in a release on Monday night.
“The Gamecock basketball program continues to follow local, campus, NCAA and Southeastern Conference health and safety protocols,” it was said in the statement. “The status of contests scheduled within the upcoming two-week period will be determined soon, and updates will be released when available.”
The Gamecocks (1-2) had just resumed team activities after suspending all activities on Dec. 8 due to positive COVID-19 results. They had to cancel a Dec. 10 meeting with Wofford, a Dec. 14 road game against George Washington and a Dec. 19 hosting of in-state rival Clemson.
South Carolina has played just three games since the season began on Nov. 28. The Gamecocks lost to Liberty and defeated Tulsa in the Hall of Fame Class in Kansas City and lost to then-No. 10 Houston on the road Dec. 5. Head coach Frank Martin said late last week the team would be practicing with eight players on Saturday, Dec. 19 and would proceed into this week, gradually adding players back as they come out of isolation due to a positive case or quarantine due to contact tracing.
With the Dec. 23 game against S.C. State now canceled, the next game on the schedule is the SEC opener against Kentucky on the road on Dec. 29. The only remaining non-conference contest on the schedule is a Jan. 2 hosting of Florida A&M.
- Wed., Dec. 23 – S.C. State – 7 pm
- Tue., Dec. 29 - at Kentucky – 7 pm
- Sat., Jan. 2 – Florida A&M – 3:30 pm
- Wed., Jan. 6 - Texas A&M – 9 pm
- Sat., Jan. 9 - at Ole Miss – 6 pm
- Tue., Jan. 12 – Tennessee – 7 pm
- Sat., Jan. 16 - at LSU – 8:30 pm
- Tue., Jan. 19 - at Missouri – 7 pm
- Sat., Jan. 23 – Auburn – 12 pm
- Wed., Jan. 27 – Georgia 7 pm
- Sat., Jan. 30 - at Vanderbilt – 8:30 pm
- Wed., Feb. 3 - at Florida – 6:30 pm
- Sat., Feb. 6 - Mississippi State – 3:30 pm
- Tue., Feb. 9 – Alabama – 6:30 pm
- Sat., Feb. 13 - Ole Miss – 6 pm
- Tue., Feb. 16 - at Tennessee – 8:30 pm
- Sat., Feb. 20 – Missouri – 2 OR 4 pm
- Wed., Feb. 24 - at Mississippi State – 7 pm
- Sat., Feb. 27 - at Georgia – 1 pm
- Tue., March 2 – Arkansas – 6:30 pm
- March 10-14 - SEC Tournament (Nashville)
*Bold denotes home games
