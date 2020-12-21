Carolina men’s basketball cancels next game, pauses activity

South Carolina has played just three games since the season began on Nov. 28. The Gamecocks lost to Liberty and defeated Tulsa in the Hall of Fame Class in Kansas City and lost to then-No. 10 Houston on the road Dec. 5. Head coach Frank Martin said late last week the team would be practicing with eight players on Saturday, Dec. 19 and would proceed into this week, gradually adding players back as they come out of isolation due to a positive case or quarantine due to contact tracing.