WATCH: Two Lowcountry school nurse practitioners get a surprise parade
Two school nurse practitioners at Porter-Gaud School were honored with a surprise parade after school last week. (Source: Porter-Gaud School)
By Chloe Rafferty | December 20, 2020 at 8:11 AM EST - Updated December 20 at 2:31 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two school nurse practitioners at Porter-Gaud School were honored with a surprise parade after school last week.

Porter-Gaud faculty and staff say they planned the parade for nurses Anna Smith and Ellen O’Dell, who have worked countless hours with faculty, staff, students, and families throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

They say the school is grateful for these two tireless and exceptional frontline workers.

A video of the surprise parade can be watched below.

