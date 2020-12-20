RCSD: Man wanted in connection with deadly shooting outside convenience store

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for community assistance to help find a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting incident.
According to officials, 31-year-old James Jamar Toatley shot at three men during a confrontation at the Motor City Market around 2:45 a.m. Saturday morning.
One of the men died at the scene. Emergency crews rushed the other two to the hospital, where another man died.
Officials say Toatley is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Anyone with information about Toatley’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
The shooting incident remains under investigation. More information will be provided when it becomes available.
