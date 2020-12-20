Kevin Harris wins SEC regular-season rushing title

Entering Saturday, the final day of the regular season with three makeup games to be played, Harris led Alabama’s Najee Harris by 54 yards (1,084), Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller by 241 yards (897) and Missouri’s Larry Rountree by 287 yards (851). Both Spiller and Rountree were in action and neither were able to catch up to Harris’ mark. Spiller rushed for 89 yards against Tennessee while Rountree rushed for 121 yards against Mississippi State. Najee Harris will also be in action, but in postseason play in the SEC Championship game on Saturday night.