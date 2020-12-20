Kevin Harris wins SEC regular-season rushing title

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TheBigSpur.com) - South Carolina sophomore Kevin Harris is the 2020 SEC regular season rushing champion. The Gamecocks star running back rushed for 1,138 yards over 10 games, more than any other player in the conference.
Entering Saturday, the final day of the regular season with three makeup games to be played, Harris led Alabama’s Najee Harris by 54 yards (1,084), Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller by 241 yards (897) and Missouri’s Larry Rountree by 287 yards (851). Both Spiller and Rountree were in action and neither were able to catch up to Harris’ mark. Spiller rushed for 89 yards against Tennessee while Rountree rushed for 121 yards against Mississippi State. Najee Harris will also be in action, but in postseason play in the SEC Championship game on Saturday night.
Here are some of Harris’ top runs of the 2020 season.
Harris’ achievement makes him the first Gamecock to lead the Southeastern Conference in rushing through the completion of the regular season. According to sports-reference.com, only two other Gamecocks (since the program joined the SEC in 1992) have come close to the SEC rushing crown. Marcus Lattimore finished third in 2010 to Auburn’s Cam Newton and Arkansas’ Knile Davis and Duce Staley finished second in 1996 to LSU’s Kevin Faulk.
Harris rushed for at least 100 yards five times this season: 100 vs. Tennessee, 171 at Vanderbilt, 126 at LSU, 243 at Ole Miss and 210 at Kentucky.
Listed at 5-foot-10, 225-pound, Harris was a Class of 2019 three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite out of Hinesville, Ga. (Bradwell Institute). In six games played in 2019 he rushed for 179 yards on 21 carries. He was handed the ball 185 times as a sophomore and enters 2021 as top returning running back in the Southeastern Conference under new head coach Shane Beamer.
