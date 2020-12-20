FIRST ALERT - We are getting ready for a soggy holiday week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wet weather may slow you down for the last day of the weekend. Clearing is expected as we start the workweek.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
-Areas of rain will continue off and on into Sunday night
-A few showers will linger into early Monday morning
-Clearing is expected by late morning
-FIRST ALERT Thursday for Areas of Rain a Windy conditions
-Christmas Day will be cold with highs in the 40s.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
Areas of rain will continue Sunday, as an area of low pressure develops to our south. That low will give us a continuation of rain and showers overnight into Monday morning. There will be areas of fog Monday as low level moisture continues to linger across the area.
Clearing from this system is expected Monday and daytime highs will reach the low 60s.
Tuesday and Wednesday may be the picks of the week with partly sunny conditions and daytime highs near 60.
Thursday is a FIRST ALERT DAY - A frontal system will move in from the west. The front will bring a good chance of rain to the area. Some of the rain will be steady and heavy. Winds will also be gusty. Rain chances are 60%.
Our temperatures will plunge after the front passes. Morning temperatures on Christmas will be in the lower 30s. Highs will only reach the mid 40s.
Sunday: Scattered showers (50%). Highs in the low 50s.
Monday: AM Showers (30%) with some afternoon clearing. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs around 60.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs around 60.
Alert Day Thursday (Christmas Eve): Rainy and windy with temps in the low 60s.
Christmas Day: Sunshine and clouds but much colder with highs in the mid 40s.
