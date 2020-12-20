FIRST ALERT - Patchy fog this morning, then sun this afternoon, heavy rain/wind for Christmas Eve

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got some clouds and fog this morning, then sunshine and warmer temps this afternoon! Heads up, there’s a good chance of rain and wind Thursday making it a First Alert Day.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
-Few areas of patchy fog this morning.
-Skies clear and temperatures warm up this afternoon.
-Mild Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 60s.
-FIRST ALERT Thursday for heavy rain and gusty winds.
-Christmas Day will be cold and breezy with highs in the 40s.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
Expect some clouds and some fog this morning. Then skies clear up this afternoon with highs reaching the upper 50s. High pressure is building from the southwest and will clear us up.
A ridge of high pressure builds Tuesday which gives us sunny skies. Morning lows are in the low 40s and highs reach the low 60s. The high pressure moves east and brings in a little more moisture from the south with clockwise flow around it. Expect a few more clouds on Wednesday. Morning lows are in the mid 30s and highs reach the low 60s.
Thursday (Christmas Eve) is an ALERT DAY. A strong cold front approaches from the west. Along with a trough in the upper levels, expect a lot of uplift in the atmosphere to warrant a 70% chance through the day. Around a half inch to 0.75″ is possible. Temperatures will be mild ahead of the front. Morning lows are in the low 50s and highs reach the low 60s.
The front passes and we see temps tumble! Morning lows on Christmas day are in the low 30s and highs on Christmas are in the mid 40s. Expect skies to clear up overnight and we are sunny for Christmas!
Today: AMSunny and warmer with highs around 60. the mid to upper 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs around 60.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs around 60.
Alert Day Thursday (Christmas Eve): Rainy and windy with temps in the low 60s. (70% chance)
Christmas Day: Sunshine and clouds but much colder with highs in the mid 40s.
Saturday: Cold start with lows in the mid 20s and highs reaching the upper 40s. Sunny skies.
