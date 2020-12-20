Coastal Carolina to play in Cure Bowl vs. Liberty

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For the first time ever, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are going bowling.
The 11-0 Chanticleers will play in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida, against the Liberty Flames, who finished the season 9-1.
Oddly enough, the two teams were scheduled to play Dec. 5 before Liberty had to cancel due to COVID-19 issues. The Chants then played and defeated BYU on less than two days’ notice. The two programs also aren’t strangers to each other, having been longtime rivals in the FCS-level Big South Conference.
Coastal finished No. 12 in the final College Football Playoff Rankings, while the team checked in at No. 9 in the final AP poll of the regular season.
It’s the first bowl for the program since becoming bowl eligible in 2018. The team began the move from FCS to FBS in 2016.
Coastal earned national attention during its unbeaten streak this season, becoming the first-ever Sun Belt Conference team to start the season 11-0. Their resume also includes ranked wins over BYU and Louisana-Lafayette.
The team was named co-champions of the Sun Belt with Lousiana-Lafayette after their scheduled conference title game was canceled.
The Chants just missed out on a bid to a New Year’s Six bowl game. The Group of Five’s automatic bid went to Cincinnatti, who won the American Athletic Conference and was the selection committee’s highest-ranked G5 conference champion at No. 9. The Bearcats will play Georgia in the Peach Bowl.
The FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl will kick off at noon on Dec. 26 from Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Bowl officials said a limited number of tickets will go on sale to each school starting Monday morning. Tickets will be released to the general public at a later date, if available.
Bowl officials also said the game will be limited to 20% capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions.
