Clemson earns 6th College Football Playoff berth, will face Ohio St.

Meanwhile, Alabama (11-0) remains atop the rankings. The Crimson Tide defeated Florida in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta 52-46. Like Clemson, this will be Alabamaโ€™s sixth appearance in the College Football Playoff. They will face Notre Dame, who dropped to No. 4 after their loss to Clemson in the ACC title game. Alabama and Notre Dame (10-1) will play in Dallas.