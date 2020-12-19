TIGER GAMEDAY UPDATE: Clemson leads Notre Dame 7-3 in the ACC Championship after 1 quarter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WIS) - Clemson and Notre Dame will meet once again in Charlotte.
This time, the two teams will battle it out for the ACC Championship. The Tigers’ only loss this season came at the hands of the Irish in a 47-40 double-overtime contest in South Bend.
Clemson is eying its sixth consecutive ACC Championship.
We’ll have game notes and a scoring summary here.
FIRST QUARTER
Notre Dame got the first points of the game and had some success on offense thanks to Ian Book, but the Irish had to settle for a 51-yard field goal.
The Irish looked to build on that momentum after picking off Trevor Lawrence, but Notre Dame failed to capitalize on the turnover with Doerer missing the short-range field goal.
However, the Tigers got back on top with a deep pass from Lawrence to Amari Rodgers.
Notre Dame outgained Clemson 120-111 in the opening quarter.
SCORING SUMMARY
FIRST QUARTER
ND: 51-yard field goal by Jonathan Doerer, 3-0 Irish, 8:16
CU: 67-yard pass from Trevor Lawrence to Amari Rodgers (Potter kick good), 7-3 Tigers, 0:41
