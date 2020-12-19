Police: 1 dead after stabbing in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a fatal stabbing Friday night in Florence.
Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Elm Street at around 8:45 p.m. after reports of the incident. A victim was found at the scene and was transported to a hospital.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Saturday that the victim died at the hospital following the incident. The victim was later identified as 44-year-old Fernando Ford, of Florence. An autopsy is scheduled at MUSC.
No other details were immediately available.
Anyone with information asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
